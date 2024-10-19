Breaking News
Nadal goes down to ‘animal’ Alcaraz

Updated on: 19 October,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Riyadh
“I know I’m going to play against players that are in much better shape than me because they are on the professional tour and winning tournaments”

Nadal goes down to ‘animal’ Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal acknowledges the crowd after losing to (right) Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal admitted his fitness level was well off the tour’s top players after falling on Thursday in straight sets to fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who described the exhibition match as “a little bit sad.” 


Nadal, 38, who announced last week he would retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month, lost 3-6, 3-6 to Alcaraz, 21, in the semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia. Later, he described Alcaraz, winner of the French Open and Wimbledon this year, as an “animal” and acknowledged he was not competing at the highest level. 


“I don’t have much pressure here. I’m just trying to have fun,” he told a post-match press conference. “I know I’m going to play against players that are in much better shape than me because they are on the professional tour and winning tournaments.”


rafael nadal carlos alcaraz tennis news sports news Sports Update

