The 37-year-old Spaniard had not played singles since a second-round loss at the Australian Open last year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery

Rafael Nadal returns to Dominic Thiem during yesterday’s first round match in Brisbane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Nadal registers ‘emotional’ win over Thiem on return x 00:00

Rafael Nadal won his first match back from a year-long injury layoff when he beat former US Open champion Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International on Tuesday, calling it an “emotional and important day.”

The 22-time Grand Slam winner looked in superb touch with a clinical 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Austrian in front of a full house at Pat Rafter Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will now play Jason Kubler in the second round after the Australian wildcard progressed when Aslan Karatsev was forced to withdraw injured with the scores locked at one set apiece.

The 37-year-old Spaniard had not played singles since a second-round loss at the Australian Open last year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery.

“Today, honestly, is an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt,” he said. “To have the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd, and play I think at a very positive level for the first day is something that makes us feel proud.”

Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round, but Sofia Kenin was bundled out by Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova. The 34-year-old Belarusian came back from second set jitters to see off Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 7-6 (10/8). Kenin made 52 unforced errors in the 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) defeat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever