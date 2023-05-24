National Ranking Pickleball Tournament: Maharashtra’s Kuldip Mahajan, Snehal Patil claim singles titles

Kuldip Mahajan (Maharashtra) and Snehal Patil (Maharashtra) bagged the men’s singles and women’s singles titles respectively at the 3rd National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2023 that concluded at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday

Kuldip Mahajan (Maharashtra) and Snehal Patil (Maharashtra) bagged the men’s singles and women’s singles titles respectively at the 3rd National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2023 that concluded at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

In men’s singles, Divyanshu Kataria (Rajasthan) and Sonukumar (Jharkhand) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In women’s singles, Vrushali Thakare (Maharashtra) and Urvi Abhyanka (Maharashtra) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Snehal went on to bag a double crown when she clinched the Under-19 mixed doubles with Aditya Singh in the tournament.

Keen to promote the sport, Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that the state has the potential to become an "international hub" for pickleball.

"I believe Goa has the potential to become not just a national hub, but also an international hub for pickleball. Let's work towards promoting and developing this exciting sport in our beautiful State," Dr Sawant said.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Other Winners

Open Men's Doubles: Mayur Patil & Yuvi Ruia

Open Mixed Doubles: Armaan Bhatia & Isha Lakhani

Under-14 Boys Doubles: Aditya Singh and Arjun Singh

U-14 Mixed Doubles: Aditya Singh and Anjali Pol

U-19 Boys Doubles: Anush Popli and Stavya Bhasin

U-19 Mixed Doubles: Aditya Singh and Snehal Patil

Above-35 Men's Singles: Marius Pereira

Above-35 Men's Doubles: Sandeep Tawde and Yashodhan Deshmukh

Above-35 Mixed Doubles: Vishal Jadhav and Chitra Chettiyar

Above-50 Men's Doubles: Sandeep Tawde and Thakurdas Rohira

Above-50 Mixed Doubles: Thakurdas Rohira (Mah) And Denise Burchette

(With PTI inputs)

