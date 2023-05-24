Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > National Ranking Pickleball Tournament Maharashtras Kuldip Mahajan Snehal Patil claim singles titles

National Ranking Pickleball Tournament: Maharashtra’s Kuldip Mahajan, Snehal Patil claim singles titles

Updated on: 24 May,2023 03:16 PM IST  |  Fatorda (Goa)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kuldip Mahajan (Maharashtra) and Snehal Patil (Maharashtra) bagged the men’s singles and women’s singles titles respectively at the 3rd National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2023 that concluded at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday

National Ranking Pickleball Tournament: Maharashtra’s Kuldip Mahajan, Snehal Patil claim singles titles

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
National Ranking Pickleball Tournament: Maharashtra’s Kuldip Mahajan, Snehal Patil claim singles titles
x
00:00

Kuldip Mahajan (Maharashtra) and Snehal Patil (Maharashtra) bagged the men’s singles and women’s singles titles respectively at the 3rd National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2023 that concluded at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday.


In men’s singles, Divyanshu Kataria (Rajasthan) and Sonukumar (Jharkhand) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.


In women’s singles, Vrushali Thakare (Maharashtra) and Urvi Abhyanka (Maharashtra) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.


Snehal went on to bag a double crown when she clinched the Under-19 mixed doubles with Aditya Singh in the tournament.

Keen to promote the sport, Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that the state has the potential to become an "international hub" for pickleball.

"I believe Goa has the potential to become not just a national hub, but also an international hub for pickleball. Let's work towards promoting and developing this exciting sport in our beautiful State," Dr Sawant said.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

 

Other Winners

Open Men's Doubles: Mayur Patil & Yuvi Ruia

Open Mixed Doubles: Armaan Bhatia & Isha Lakhani

Under-14 Boys Doubles: Aditya Singh and Arjun Singh

U-14 Mixed Doubles: Aditya Singh and Anjali Pol

U-19 Boys Doubles: Anush Popli and Stavya Bhasin

U-19 Mixed Doubles: Aditya Singh and Snehal Patil

Above-35 Men's Singles: Marius Pereira

Above-35 Men's Doubles: Sandeep Tawde and Yashodhan Deshmukh

Above-35 Mixed Doubles: Vishal Jadhav and Chitra Chettiyar

Above-50 Men's Doubles: Sandeep Tawde and Thakurdas Rohira

Above-50 Mixed Doubles: Thakurdas Rohira (Mah) And Denise Burchette

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna enters top 10 ranking after seven years

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK