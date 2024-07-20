Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > National team snub has made Panghal stronger Akhil Kumar

National team snub has made Panghal stronger: Akhil Kumar

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

After the first-round exit from Tokyo Olympics, Panghal lost his spot in the team on the basis of Boxing Federation of India’s evaluation system, which was drafted by then High Performance Director Bernard Dunne

National team snub has made Panghal stronger: Akhil Kumar

Amit Panghal and Akhil Kumar

Listen to this article
National team snub has made Panghal stronger: Akhil Kumar
x
00:00

Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Akhil Kumar believes a battle-hardened Amit Panghal, who persevered through the setback of being dropped from the national team before roaring back to qualify for the Olympics, will be among the most mentally strong Indian athletes competing in the Paris Games.


After the first-round exit from Tokyo Olympics, Panghal lost his spot in the team on the basis of Boxing Federation of India’s evaluation system, which was drafted 
by then High Performance Director Bernard Dunne.


“Amit is in a strong place now because he has made a comeback and seen the tough times in the past few years. When he was not in the team he must have had sleepless nights, he trained hard. He must have felt things that he cannot put into words. He has walked out of all that stronger and should take it as a motivation,” Akhil told PTI on the sidelines of a panel discussion on India’s Olympic prospects hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association.


A former World No. 1, Panghal has medals in the all big-ticket events barring the Olympics.  He once stood at the pinnacle of his sport with gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships and a historic silver at the World Championships.

Akhil believes Panghal’s experience of beating some of the best in the world makes him a force to reckon with at the Paris Games. “Amit has a medal in every tournament apart from Olympics and I hope he gets that [missing medal]. He has defeated so many talented boxers overs the years so hopes and expectations from him increase,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics boxing sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK