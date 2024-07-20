After the first-round exit from Tokyo Olympics, Panghal lost his spot in the team on the basis of Boxing Federation of India’s evaluation system, which was drafted by then High Performance Director Bernard Dunne

Amit Panghal and Akhil Kumar

Listen to this article National team snub has made Panghal stronger: Akhil Kumar x 00:00

Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Akhil Kumar believes a battle-hardened Amit Panghal, who persevered through the setback of being dropped from the national team before roaring back to qualify for the Olympics, will be among the most mentally strong Indian athletes competing in the Paris Games.

After the first-round exit from Tokyo Olympics, Panghal lost his spot in the team on the basis of Boxing Federation of India’s evaluation system, which was drafted

by then High Performance Director Bernard Dunne.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Amit is in a strong place now because he has made a comeback and seen the tough times in the past few years. When he was not in the team he must have had sleepless nights, he trained hard. He must have felt things that he cannot put into words. He has walked out of all that stronger and should take it as a motivation,” Akhil told PTI on the sidelines of a panel discussion on India’s Olympic prospects hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association.

A former World No. 1, Panghal has medals in the all big-ticket events barring the Olympics. He once stood at the pinnacle of his sport with gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships and a historic silver at the World Championships.

Akhil believes Panghal’s experience of beating some of the best in the world makes him a force to reckon with at the Paris Games. “Amit has a medal in every tournament apart from Olympics and I hope he gets that [missing medal]. He has defeated so many talented boxers overs the years so hopes and expectations from him increase,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever