‘Neeraj and Nadeem are like brothers’: Arshad's mother Razia Parveen

Saroj Devi; (right) A family member offers sweets to Arshad Nadeem’s mum. Pic/AFP

A few hours after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra stormed to an impressive 1-2 finish in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, their respective mothers, Saroj Devi and Razia Parveen broke the internet with their heartwarming wishes for both athletes.

Elated at her son’s silver medal, Neeraj’s mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Nadeem, who beat the Indian with an Olympic record, saying that the latter is like her “own child”.

“We are very happy with Neeraj’s silver. The one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child. Nadeem is also good, he plays well. There is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver. There is no difference for us. All are athletes, all work hard,” Saroj Devi told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nadeem’s mother. In an interview with Independent Urdu at their Eastern Punjab residence, Razia Parveen said: “Neeraj is also like my son. He is Nadeem’s friend and also his brother. Wins and losses are part of the sport. May God bless him, may he win medals. They are like brothers, I prayed for Neeraj too. I’m thankful to our entire country for the support they have lent to Nadeem and the prayers they offered for my son.”

The internet was flooded with messages praising both mothers, who aptly set aside the otherwise intense sporting rivalry between the two neighbouring nations. “If mothers ran this world, there would be no hate, no wars,” read one message. “Salute to both these great mothers,” read another.

