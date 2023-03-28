Neeraj Chopra pays surprise visit to school kids

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Neeraj Chopra with Vishwa Vidyapeeth


Children of Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a school in the Bangalore suburb of Yelahanka, were astonished when India’s only track and field Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra paid  them a surprise visit recently.


In a video posted on social media, Chopra is seen being greeted by gleeful kids, one of whom breaks into tears after meeting him. When the 24-year-old asked the young girl why she was crying, she replied: “My idol is in front of me right now.” 



Chopra was quite excited to meet the kids too.  “It makes me really happy whenever I am able to put a smile on the faces of young children, and this was even more special because they were not expecting me to be there,” Chopra said. 


