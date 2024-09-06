Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels

Neeraj Chopra who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 has been struggling with his fitness issues. The Indian finished second in the Lausanne Diamond Leg, bested by Peters, who threw 90.61m

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: File Pic)

India's javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals of the Diamond League. He finished fourth in the overall standings.

The final of the event is set to be played on September 13 and 14 in Brussels. Neeraj Chopra accumulated 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets held in Doha and Lausanne. He skipped the last series meet in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra is two points behind Czechia's Jakub Vadlech. Grenada's Anderson Peters and Germany's Julian Weber have registered their names in the top two spots, respectively.

The Haryana-lad has talked about a groin injury troubling him since before the Olympic Games that has come in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark.

The Indian finished second in the Lausanne Diamond Leg, bested by Peters, who threw 90.61m. In the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had taken the gold with a monster throw of 92.97m. The Pakistan athlete received many praises after the historic achievement for his country.

"First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again," he had said last month about his plans for this year and the coming one.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne leg in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.

Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a prestigious "Diamond Trophy", USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

The DL finale will mark the end of Neeraj Chopra's season.

(With PTI Inputs)