Updated on: 14 July,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

New seeding system will help wrestlers Antim, Aman

Antim Panghal and Aman Sehrawat

World Championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and immensely talented Aman Sehrawat (men’s freestyle 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories which should help them avoid tough rivals in the initial bouts of the wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics.


The wrestling events will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 11, the last day of the Games. This is the first time wrestling events will have seedings at the Olympics.


Also Read: Uruguay coach lashes out at organisers


The seeds were decided on the basis of wrestlers’ performances at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 Continental Championships, and Ranking Series events in Zagreb and Budapest.

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who will compete in the women’s 50kg weight class, has not got any seeding.

Other Indians in the fray are Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) and Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg).

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

