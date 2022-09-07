NFL superstar Tom Brady learns to balance family life and career

“Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school, a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a nine-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents,” he said

Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen

National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady, 45, has revealed how he is learning to strike a balance between parenting and his sports career. Brady, who has Benjamin, 12 and Vivan, nine, with model wife Gisele Bundchen, and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, is set to play his 23rd NFL season.

He said his priorities have changed drastically from the time he played the first season. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he said: “When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. And then over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. So you take on these different responsibilities, of family and commitment and so forth. And you commit time and energy to those things.” Meanwhile, Brady explained how he needs to pay attention to what’s going on with his kids.

“Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school, a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a nine-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents,” he said.

