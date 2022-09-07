Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > NFL superstar Tom Brady learns to balance family life and career

NFL superstar Tom Brady learns to balance family life and career

Updated on: 07 September,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school, a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a nine-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents,” he said

NFL superstar Tom Brady learns to balance family life and career

Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen


National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady, 45, has revealed how he is learning to strike a balance between parenting and his sports career. Brady, who has Benjamin, 12 and Vivan, nine, with model wife Gisele Bundchen, and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, is set to play his 23rd NFL season.


He said his priorities have changed drastically from the time he played the first season. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he said: “When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. And then over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. So you take on these different responsibilities, of family and commitment and so forth. And you commit time and energy to those things.” Meanwhile, Brady  explained how he needs to pay attention to what’s going on with his kids.

Also Read: Inter Milan are a difficult opponent: Matthijs de Ligt ahead of epic UEFA Champions League clash


“Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school, a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a nine-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents,” he said.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gisele bundchen national football league sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK