Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Saweety enter gold medal round

Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora and Lovlina Borgohain

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) advanced to the final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships with stellar semi-final wins here on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Two-time Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina beat Li Qian of China by a 4-1 margin to book her maiden appearance in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Saweety too cruised into the title round with a 4-3 win over Australia’s Sue- Emma Greentree. Reigning 52kg champion Nikhat, who is competing in the 50kg category, used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia to keep alive the defence of her title.

