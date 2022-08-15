Breaking News
Nikhat Zareen gifts PM Modi boxing gloves

Updated on: 15 August,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A Correspondent |

Modi, on Saturday, hosted the Indian contingent at his residence to felicitate the players



New Delhi


Indian athletes expressed their elation at being honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their superlative showing at Birmingham Commonwealth Games with Nikhat Zareen gifting him her boxing gloves. Modi, on Saturday, hosted the Indian contingent at his residence to felicitate the players.


The Indian athletes produced a sensational show in Birmingham, claiming 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. “Honoured to gift the boxing gloves signed by all the pugilists to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who have made the country proud,” Nikhat tweeted alongwith the above picture. The star boxer, world championship gold medallist, won the yellow metal in her weight category (50kg) at the Games.


