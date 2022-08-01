Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina storm into quarters; Thapa out

The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior

World champion Nikhat Zareen sailed into the women’s 50kg quarter-finals, but it was curtains for Shiva Thapa as he crashed out of the men’s 63.5kg Round of 16 boxing competition here on Sunday.

While Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the last eight round of the women’s weight category winning by RSC (Refree stopping the contest), Thapa lost 1-4 to world championship bronze medallist Scotland’s Reese Lynch to make a disappointing exit from the Games.



Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised to the quarter-finals of the women’s light middle weight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson on Saturday. The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.

Indian heavy weight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out after losing to Somoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict. Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2.

