Nishant punches his way into quarter-finals

Nishant Dev

2023 World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev registered a convincing 5-0 win over Christos Karaitis of Greece to enter the men’s 71kg quarter-finals at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, here.

Nishant is now just a win away from confirming his place at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games with the ongoing tournament offering quotas for all semi-finalists.

