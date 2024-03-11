Breaking News
Nishant punches his way into quarter finals
Nishant punches his way into quarter-finals

12 March,2024
IANS |

Nishant is now just a win away from confirming his place at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games with the ongoing tournament offering quotas for all semi-finalists

Nishant Dev

2023 World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev registered a convincing 5-0 win over Christos Karaitis of Greece to enter the men’s 71kg quarter-finals at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, here.


Also Read: Vinesh suffers humbling 0-10 loss in 53kg semis


Nishant is now just a win away from confirming his place at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games with the ongoing tournament offering quotas for all semi-finalists.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

