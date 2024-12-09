Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Norris wins race as McLaren seal constructors title

Norris wins race as McLaren seal constructors’ title

Updated on: 09 December,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AFP |

Top

“Papaya on top!” said Norris on his slowdown lap after the season-closing race. “Congrats to everyone. Incredible. So proud of you all. You all deserve this. It’s been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too”

Norris wins race as McLaren seal constructors’ title

McLaren’s Lando Norris is all smiles with the trophy in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Norris wins race as McLaren seal constructors’ title
x
00:00

Lando Norris coolly claimed victory in a tense, emotional and incident-filled Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver McLaren’s first constructors’ championship in 26 years as Lewis Hamilton finished a remarkable fourth in his final race for Mercedes. 


The 25-year-old Norris came home 5.832 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz and his team-mate Charles Leclerc to end Ferrari’s title challenge on a night of accidents, penalties and tantrums under the floodlights at the Yas Marina Circuit. 


Also Read: McLaren’s Norris takes pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix


“Papaya on top!” said Norris on his slowdown lap after the season-closing race. “Congrats to everyone. Incredible. So proud of you all. You all deserve this. It’s been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too.”

McLaren had not won the teams’ title since 1998, the year before Norris was born.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one International Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK