Norris wins race as McLaren seal constructors’ title

McLaren’s Lando Norris is all smiles with the trophy in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Lando Norris coolly claimed victory in a tense, emotional and incident-filled Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver McLaren’s first constructors’ championship in 26 years as Lewis Hamilton finished a remarkable fourth in his final race for Mercedes.

The 25-year-old Norris came home 5.832 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz and his team-mate Charles Leclerc to end Ferrari’s title challenge on a night of accidents, penalties and tantrums under the floodlights at the Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren had not won the teams’ title since 1998, the year before Norris was born.

