Norway Chess: Anand's winning run ends, but still in joint lead with Carlsen

The regular Classical game between Anand and Wesley So ended in a draw in 28 moves. The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves

Viswanathan Anand. File Pic

India legend Viswanathan Anand's winning run in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament came to an end after suffering a loss against American Wesley So in the fourth round here on Saturday.

The 52-year-old former world champion now shares the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each.

The regular Classical game between Viswanathan Anand and Wesley So ended in a draw in 28 moves. The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game.

The Indian ace had posted wins over France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vaselin Topalov of Bulgaria and China's Hao Wang in the first three rounds.

Meanwhile, Carlsen defeated Dutchman Anish Giri in the Classical game to pick up three points and join Anand in the lead.

Read Also: Anand earns second straight win in Classical event

In another decisive game in round four, Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Hao Wang, while Teimour Radjavov and the experienced Topalov won via the Armageddon against Vachier-Lagrave and Aryan Tari (Norway) respectively.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in a Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

So had won the Blitz event ahead of the Classical event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever