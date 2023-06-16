Breaking News
Police arrest history-sheeter
Civic body begins search for alternative sources of drinking water
Awareness, common bins for this trash, please!
Out of 910 roads, only 38 concreted by BMC before rains
Crime branch arrests serial mobile thief involved in 25 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nottingham Open All seeded players out four British players in womens singles quarterfinal lineup

Nottingham Open: All seeded players out, four British players in women's singles quarterfinal lineup

Updated on: 16 June,2023 11:31 AM IST  |  Nottingham
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina and seventh-seed Camila Giorgi all lost at the grass-court Nottingham Open to leave the women’s singles quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament

Nottingham Open: All seeded players out, four British players in women's singles quarterfinal lineup

Katie Boulter (L), Harriet Dart (R) (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Nottingham Open: All seeded players out, four British players in women's singles quarterfinal lineup
x
00:00

Third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina and seventh-seed Camila Giorgi all lost at the grass-court Nottingham Open to leave the women’s singles quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.


In an impressive victory, Britain’s Jodie Burrage defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3.


Before that, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain.


The result of these three matches meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.

With Katie Boulter defeating Daria Snigur -- the first-round conqueror of defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia -- 7-5, 6-3, half of the players in Friday's quarterfinals are from Britain.

Two of them are up against each other: Harriet Dart and new British No. 1 Katie Boulter.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Tennis: Andy Murray accepts wildcard for Nottingham Open

nottingham tennis news sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK