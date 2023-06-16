Nottingham Open: All seeded players out, four British players in women's singles quarterfinal lineup

Third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina and seventh-seed Camila Giorgi all lost at the grass-court Nottingham Open to leave the women’s singles quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament
Katie Boulter (L), Harriet Dart (R) (Pic: AFP)
Third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina and seventh-seed Camila Giorgi all lost at the grass-court Nottingham Open to leave the women’s singles quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.
In an impressive victory, Britain’s Jodie Burrage defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3.
Before that, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain.
The result of these three matches meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.
With Katie Boulter defeating Daria Snigur -- the first-round conqueror of defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia -- 7-5, 6-3, half of the players in Friday's quarterfinals are from Britain.
Two of them are up against each other: Harriet Dart and new British No. 1 Katie Boulter.
