Nottingham Open: Murray enters semis with win over Stricker

Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray passed a stern test from Dominic Stricker to reach the semi-finals of Nottingham Open, here.

The Scot is yet to drop a set this week after defeating Stricker 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Rothesay Open quarter-finals on Friday. Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old.

