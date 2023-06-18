Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nottingham Open Murray enters semis with win over Stricker

Nottingham Open: Murray enters semis with win over Stricker

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Nottingham
IANS |

Top

Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old

Nottingham Open: Murray enters semis with win over Stricker

Andy Murray

Listen to this article
Nottingham Open: Murray enters semis with win over Stricker
x
00:00

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray passed a stern test from Dominic Stricker to reach the semi-finals of Nottingham Open, here.


The Scot is yet to drop a set this week after defeating Stricker 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Rothesay Open quarter-finals on Friday. Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old.


Also Read: Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Andy Murray tennis news sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK