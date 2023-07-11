Novak Djokovic plays Wimbledon with '23' printed on shoes for Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and he could add to that total on Sunday if he wins three more matches at the All England Club

Novak Djokovic (Pic: AFP)

Novak Djokovic might soon want to replace his white shoes with the green '23' printed on the heel. Reason? The seven-time Wimbledon champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and he could add to that total on Sunday if he wins three more matches at the All England Club.

"Well, obviously if it happens in less than a week's time that I reach the 24, then we'll have to use the 24, I guess," Djokovic said. "It's not going to be a big problem to do that."

Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time Monday, beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a match that started Sunday on Centre Court. He will next face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals.

Djokovic won his men's record 23rd major title last month at the French Open, only a few months after winning the Australian Open.

"I think it's cool," he said. 'It's nice to mark the achievement, historic achievement, in this way."

Djokovic has surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is even with Serena Williams with 23 major titles. If he wins the title on Sunday, he would equal the overall record of Margaret Court.

"I'm very proud of the achievement, obviously," Djokovic said, "but I'm already with my thoughts on this tournament and trying to make the most out of it."

If Djokovic manages to win three more matches, it will take him level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams. He is also bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win eight or more Wimbledon titles after Martina Navratilova (nine), Federer and Helen Wills Moody (eight). “I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis,” Djokovic had told in the past.

“As long as there’s that drive, I know that I’m able to compete at the highest level.” He added: “A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done.” Worryingly for his rivals, Djokovic, one of the most polarising figures in sport, shows no sign of slowing down. Eleven of his 23 majors have come since he turned 30.

(With AP inputs)