Novak Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP


Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 spot in ATP rankings despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a COVID vaccination. 


Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells.



Also read: Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18


