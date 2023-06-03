Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and other sportspersons offer condolences

Following the tragic news of the devastating train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, tennis icon Sania Mirza and many other sportspersons, have come forward to express their anguish and offer condolences

Virat Kohli (L), Sania Mirza (R) (Pic: AFP)

Following the tragic news of the devastating train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, tennis icon Sania Mirza and many other sportspersons, have come forward to express their anguish and offer condolences.

Virat Kohli, who is in England with the India team for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7, wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Kohli.

India's individual Olympic gold medallists, rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra and track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, also reacted to the heartbreaking news.

"Heartbreaking news from Odisha about the devastating train accident. My heart goes out to all those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Please, let's all extend our support and prayers to them. May the injured recover swiftly," tweeted Bindra.

“Woke up to read the news of the horrific tragedy in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of everyone affected. Om shanti,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, ”So saddened to hear about the devastating train accident in Odhisa . My thoughts and prayers with the people and their families .strength and prayers.”

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer called the visuals coming from Balasore "shocking".

"Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident," he tweeted.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag paid his condolences to the families who lost their near-and-dear ones.

"Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured," wrote Sehwag.

Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha.



Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan termed it a "heart-wrenching news".

"Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident," wrote Pathan.

Former pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad wrote, "Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha. Passenger safety must be prioritised. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for smooth recovery of the injured."

Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha.

Former India hockey skipper and current federation president Dilip Tirkey tweeted,

"Deeply saddened to hear about the Balasore train accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time. We stand together in support and offer our deepest condolences."

(With PTI inputs)

