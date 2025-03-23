Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Oscar Piastri on Chinese GP pole after Hamilton takes first Ferrari win in sprint

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:52 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

Top

Piastri, who was second in the sprint, said it would be important to get away in front at the start of Sunday’s race where preserving tyres could be a key factor

Oscar Piastri. Pic/AFP

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stormed to his first-ever pole position on Saturday at the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, after Lewis Hamilton won the sprint race. The second row for Sunday’s main race will be filled by Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris and world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. 


Hamilton will start in fifth after taking his maiden victory for Ferrari in the morning sprint in Shanghai. Alongside him on the third row will be teammate Charles Leclerc with Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon completing the top 10. “I found a lot of pace in Q3.  The laps were a little bit scruffy but I’m just pumped to be on pole,” said the Australian Piastri. Piastri, who was second in the sprint, said it would be important to get away in front at the start of Sunday’s race where preserving tyres could be a key factor. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Lewis Hamilton formula one sports sports news Sports Update

