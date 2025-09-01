Breaking News
Piastri pips home-favourite Verstappen in wet Dutch GP

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Zandvoort (Netherlands)
AFP |

Top

Racing Bulls’s 20-year-old French rookie Isack Hadjar finished third to become the fifth youngest podium finisher of all time

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with the Dutch GP winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Oscar Piastri powered to victory at an incident-packed Dutch Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, with home favourite Max Verstappen claiming second place as Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris suffered a dramatic breakdown  late in the race. 

Piastri, who now has 309 points, led from pole to chequered flag at the Zandvoort circuit in a wet race that saw the safety car deployed several times. 



Racing Bulls’s 20-year-old French rookie Isack Hadjar finished third to become the fifth youngest podium finisher of all time. 


It was Piastri’s sixth victory of the season and cemented the Australian’s status as the man to catch in this year’s championship. “I felt like I was in control of that one and just used the pace when I needed to,” said Piastri.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was the first to fall victim to the rain, sliding off the track in the seventh lap.

