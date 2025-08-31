Breaking News
'Peaked at the right time': Piastri on clinching pole for McLaren

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Netherlands
AFP |

Top

It was the fifth pole position of the season for the Australian driver, who is seeking to extend his nine-point world championship lead over Norris in Sunday’s race

'Peaked at the right time': Piastri on clinching pole for McLaren

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri grabbed pole position on Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix, locking up the front of the grid with his teammate Lando Norris as McLaren maintained their dominance. Piastri clocked a lap record time of 1 minute 8.662 seconds, 0.012 seconds ahead of Norris.

It was the fifth pole position of the season for the Australian driver, who is seeking to extend his nine-point world championship lead over Norris in Sunday’s race. 



Norris had the edge over the Australian in all three practice sessions, but Piastri hit back when it counted the most. “That was the definition of peaking at the right time. It was looking like a bit of a tricky weekend so, to come out with that, I’m pretty stoked,” said Piastri.


