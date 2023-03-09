Outlander for mid-day Trophy!

Mojo, Queens Pride and Hilma Clint are expected to make the finish interesting.

Representation pic

The Rehanullah-trained Outlander, a four-year-old by Phoenix Tower - Slippers Best, is sitting at the top of the scales in the mid-day Trophy, a sharp sprint over 1000m for class IV horses. However, with apprentice Haridas Gore claiming 5-kg allowance, the speedy Outlander has an excellent chance to outsmart his eight rivals. Mojo, Queens Pride and Hilma Clint are expected to make the finish interesting.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Indiarace.com Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Rasputin 1, Zarak 2.

Times Of India Cup (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Shadows 1, Marlboro Man 2, Come Back Please 3.

Hindu Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Cordelia 1, Supreme Spirit 2, Glacier 3.

mid-day Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Outlander 1, Mojo 2, Queens Pride 3.

Free Press Journal Cup (Class V; 1200m)

Attained 1, Champaign Smile 2, Sky Commander 3.

Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Rodrigo 1, Esperanza 2, Lord Vader 3.

Race Mirror Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Lion King 1, Sussing 2, Mount Sinai 3.

Also Read: Jockeys’ protest hits Thursday races

Recommendations

Day's best: Rasputin (1-2)

Upsets: Desert Fire (6-1) & Anoushka (7-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races

Also Read: This ride fell into my lap: Jockey Suraj Narredu