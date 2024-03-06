Pak judoka succumbs to head injuries

“She was given medical treatment at the venue and rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive,” a Pakistan Judo Federation official said

A young female judoka has died in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after suffering head injuries during a bout.

Fiza Sher Ali, a 20-year-old student couldn’t recover from the head injuries she sustained while competing in the 44kg category fight during a Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan.

“She was given medical treatment at the venue and rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive,” a Pakistan Judo Federation official said.

