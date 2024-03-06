Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pak judoka succumbs to head injuries
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pak judoka succumbs to head injuries

Updated on: 06 March,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

“She was given medical treatment at the venue and rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive,” a Pakistan Judo Federation official said

Pak judoka succumbs to head injuries

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Pak judoka succumbs to head injuries
x
00:00

A young female judoka has died in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after suffering head injuries during a bout.


Also Read: Pak boxer steals money from teammate’s bag


Fiza Sher Ali, a 20-year-old student couldn’t recover from the head injuries she sustained while competing in the 44kg category fight during a Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan.


“She was given medical treatment at the venue and rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive,” a Pakistan Judo Federation official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK