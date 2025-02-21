Breaking News
21 February,2025
With breaks of 93 and 66, he took control of the match and never looked back, outclassing his opponent with his signature precision and tactical brilliance

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani clinches 14th Asian C'ship title
Indian cue sports maestro Pankaj Advani has once again showcased his brilliance on the international stage, capturing an unprecedented 14th gold medal at the Asian Snooker Championship here.


The final against Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh was a battle of champions. Sarkhosh, a former Asian and world IBSF 6-red snooker champion, struck first, seizing an early lead. But Advani, known for his composure under pressure, responded in style. 


With breaks of 93 and 66, he took control of the match and never looked back, outclassing his opponent with his signature precision and tactical brilliance.


