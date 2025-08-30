The felicitation ceremony was filled with heartfelt anecdotes, especially as Pardeep reminisced about his close friendship with Maninder Singh, now playing for the Patna Pirates, where Pardeep carved his name into PKL folklore. “The Pro Kabaddi League gave me everything...," said Narwal

‘Kabaddi gave me everything’: Pardeep Narwal after being honoured as ‘Dubki King’ at PKL 12 opener

The kabaddi fraternity on Friday came together to honour Pardeep Narwal, widely revered as the 'Dubki King', for his monumental contribution to the sport. For over a decade, Pardeep was the face of kabaddi’s transformation, from a rural pastime to a televised spectacle.

With over 1,800 raid points, three Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) titles, and the creation of the now-iconic dubki move, he redefined attacking play and captured the hearts of millions.

But as he stood at the dais on Friday night, it wasn’t his record-breaking statistics that drew applause, it was the sheer emotion and humility with which he spoke.

“I came here today only for the fans,” said the 27-year-old. “Even now, when they call or message me, I feel like I must return for them."

The felicitation ceremony was filled with heartfelt anecdotes, especially as Pardeep reminisced about his close friendship with Maninder Singh, now playing for the Patna Pirates, where Pardeep carved his name into PKL folklore.

“The Pro Kabaddi League gave me everything — fame, family, and the love of countless people. I want to take it as far as I can,” he added.

The event also marked the announcement of a significant new chapter in his journey—the launch of the Pardeep Narwal Kabaddi Academy, set to open on September 1. The academy will begin by training 65 young aspirants, and Pardeep expressed his desire to give back to the sport by nurturing its future stars.

“I want to grow my kids like my coach once grew me,” he said, his voice tinged with both pride and nostalgia.

The event drew leading names from Indian sport. Dhanraj Pillay, Pullela Gopichand, and Olympic medallists Jyothi Yarraji, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all gathered to pay tribute.

