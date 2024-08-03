Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Day 8 schedule: Manu Bhaker, archers Bhajan Kaur-Deepika Kumari eye podium finish

Updated on: 03 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Friday, India narrowly missed out on a historic archery medal as Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara fell short in the bronze medal match

Manu Bhaker (Pic: AFP)

Friday brought a glimmer of hope for India, unlike Thursday's heartbreaks. India narrowly missed out on a historic archery medal as Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara fell short in the bronze medal match. However, notable successes were achieved, mainly Manu Bhaker's advancement to her third final of the Paris Olympics 2024.


Saturday promises excitement rather than a frenetic schedule for all Indian athletes who will be in the fray.



SHOOTING


  • 25m Pistol Women’s Final: 1:00 PM IST
    • Manu Bhaker - The 22-year-old has already enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, with two finals and two medals to her name. Her exceptional performance in the 25m event on Friday puts her in contention for a third medal.
  • Also to watch:
    • Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2: 12:30 PM (Anant Jeet Naruka)
    • Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1: 12:30 PM (Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon)

ARCHERY

  • Women’s Recurve, Round of 16 to Medal Rounds: Starts at 1:45 PM
    • Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen at 1:52 PM
    • Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa at 2:05 PM
    • Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur
    • After disappointment from the mixed team, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari continue their campaigns in the individual recurve events from the Round of 16 stage.

BOXING

  • Men’s 71kg Quarterfinal: 12:18 AM (Sunday)
    • Nishant Dev
    • Nishant Dev, one of India's standout boxers in recent times, aims to end a lengthy wait for India’s second men’s boxing medal. A win in the quarterfinals will secure him a podium finish.
    • Quarterfinal Match: Nishant Dev vs Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez

GOLF

  • Men’s Individual, Round 3: 12:30 PM
    • Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma
    • At the halfway mark, Shubhankar Sharma leads the Indian contingent with a 2-under 69, while Bhullar is tied for 52nd place, two strokes over par. Round 3 will see their continued pursuit of excellence.

SAILING

  • Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan: 3:35 PM onwards
    • Nethra Kumanan had a strong Race 1 but struggled on Day 2, finishing 15th and 27th. Vishnu Saravanan finished 20th and 19th on the second day.
    • Men’s Dinghy, Races 5 & 6: 3:50 PM onwards
    • Women’s Dinghy, Races 4, 5, & 6: 3:35 PM onwards

