Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Tejaswin Shankar takes the plunge into Paris gender row

Paris Olympics 2024: Tejaswin Shankar takes the plunge into Paris gender row!

Updated on: 02 August,2024 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

India high jumper feels a separate category should be created for athletes with excess androgen after Italian boxer Carini refused to continue her fight against Algerian Khelif who failed gender test last year

Paris Olympics 2024: Tejaswin Shankar takes the plunge into Paris gender row!

India's Tejaswin Shankar at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Tejaswin Shankar takes the plunge into Paris gender row!
x
00:00

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar has emerged as the first Indian athlete to speak on the gender segregation row that has taken the ongoing Paris Olympics by storm.


On Thursday Italian boxer Angela Carini refused to continue her fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif just 46 seconds into their contest in Paris. Khelif, is one of two athletes, who were cleared to compete at the Paris Olympics by the IOC despite having been disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Championships in New Delhi for failing to meet the gender eligibility criteria.



Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) and Italy's Angela Carini leave after their women's 66kg round of 16 boxing match was halted mid-way by the Italian who refused to fight. Pic/AFP


“All for equal opportunity, but clearly what’s going on is unfair towards one side. Why can’t there be a separate category for athletes with excess androgen? Across sports- Similar to para sports maybe? #AngelaCarini #ImaneKhelif #controversialtake,” Shankar, India’s national record holder in men’s high jump, who failed to qualify for the Paris Games, wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.   

The internet went into overdrive on Thursday after Carini broke down in the ring moments after throwing in the towel, having withstood some strong punches by Khelif. Many X users claimed Khelif is a transgender and should not be a part of women’s boxing, leading to a raging online debate on the issue.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news paris

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK