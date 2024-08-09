Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 9

Star Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in women’s individual stroke play Round 3. Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the hearing is likely to place at 12:30 PM

Aman Sehrawat (Pic: File Pic)

Here is India's schedule for August 9 at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Wrestling

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be eyeing an Olympic bronze medal when he locks horns with Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The men’s 57kg freestyle event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 PM.

Golf

Star Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in women’s individual stroke play Round 3 at Albatros course, Le Golf National at 12:30 PM.

Athletics

India's men's and women's teams will compete in 4x400m relay teams event. They will be in action at the Stade de France. he top three in each of the two heats as well as the next two fastest will advance to the final.

Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the hearing is likely to place at 12:30 PM, today. The Indian wrestler was disqualified from the finals of the women's 50kg wrestling event due to being overweight by 100 grams. Following her disqualification, it is said that Phogat trained overnight without sleeping in order to cut down her weight.

Due to a lack of sleep and continuous training, Vinesh Phogat was dehydrated and was hospitalised in Paris. Later, she even announced her retirement from the sport, by saying that she doesn't have more strength. Taking to X:

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

The Indian men's hockey team clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Spain by 2-1. With this victory, veteran PR Sreejesh pulled the curtains on his international career. The side also managed to register an iconic win against Australia earlier in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra earned the country its first silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a throw of 89.45m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bagged the gold medal record of 92.97m.