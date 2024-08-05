Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Manu Bhaker to be Indias flag bearer at closing ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

Updated on: 05 August,2024 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manu Bhaker claimed a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event and also became the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal. IOA has not yet announced a male flag bearer but will soon make an announcement

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

Manu Bhaker (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony
x
00:00

Manu Bhaker who claimed two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony.


Manu Bhaker claimed a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event and also became the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal.



Later, participating in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker again clinched a bronze medal


"Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour," an IOA official told PTI.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | A day of dualities: Hockey team ascends, Sen’s Olympic gold dream eludes

Earlier, Manu Bhaker said that it would be an honour to be India's flag bearer. "There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to," Manu had told PTI.

IOA has not yet announced a male flag bearer but will soon make an announcement. Besides Manu, Swapnil Kusale also earned India its medal in the men's 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Additionally, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Malaysia's Lii Zii Jia in a bronze medal event on Monday. Sen fell short to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian men's hockey team has also inched closer to a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. They also defeated Australia in the group-stage match. For the record, this was India's first win against Australia in 52 years.

Nisha Dahiya will start the India wrestlers' campaign today when she takes the mat in the women's 68kg event. Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign on August 6.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Manu Bhaker india sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK