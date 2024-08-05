Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

Manu Bhaker claimed a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event and also became the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal. IOA has not yet announced a male flag bearer but will soon make an announcement

Manu Bhaker (Pic: File Pic)

Manu Bhaker who claimed two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony.

Later, participating in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker again clinched a bronze medal

"Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour," an IOA official told PTI.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker said that it would be an honour to be India's flag bearer. "There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to," Manu had told PTI.

IOA has not yet announced a male flag bearer but will soon make an announcement. Besides Manu, Swapnil Kusale also earned India its medal in the men's 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Additionally, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Malaysia's Lii Zii Jia in a bronze medal event on Monday. Sen fell short to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian men's hockey team has also inched closer to a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. They also defeated Australia in the group-stage match. For the record, this was India's first win against Australia in 52 years.

Nisha Dahiya will start the India wrestlers' campaign today when she takes the mat in the women's 68kg event. Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign on August 6.

(With PTI Inputs)