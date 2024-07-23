Paris Olympics 2024: Masterful Murray! Andy Murray's five most legendary triumphs

Mid-Day looks back at five major moments in the career of the trail-blazing British player

Andy Murray (Pic: AFP)

Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confirmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics 2024. Let us look back at five major moments in the career of the trail-blazing British player:

2012: Olympic gold Four weeks after losing the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer, Murray gained revenge on the same All England Club Centre Court to claim Olympic gold for the loss of only seven games in a straight-sets triumph. "It's definitely easier winning in the final than losing. This is the way to come back from the Wimbledon final. I'll never forget it," said the champion. Four years later in Rio, the British star successfully defended his title with a four-set victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

2012: First Grand Slam title Fred Perry, back in 1936, had been Britain's last male Grand Slam champion until Murray broke that drought on an epic US Open night under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. After almost five hours and five sets, a 25-year-old Murray defeated career-long rival and defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (12/10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2. Murray had lost his previous four finals at the majors, including a tearful defeat from a set up to Federer at Wimbledon earlier that summer. "When I realised I had won, I was a little bit shocked, I was very relieved and I was very emotional," said Murray.

2013: First Wimbledon title Murray again made history by becoming the first British man since Perry 77 years earlier to capture the Wimbledon singles title. Murray defeated Djokovic, this time in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 with victory sealed on a fourth match point at the end of a nerve-tingling 12-minute game. The Scot pocketed Â£1.6 million for his victory in stark comparison to Perry's 10 euros reward for his 1936 victory. "Roger is probably the greatest player ever, Novak is one of the mentally strongest ever. I never had experience on my side. To beat him was so tough; it was such a tough match," said Murray. Three years later, Murray won his second Wimbledon crown, beating Milos Raonic in straight sets in the final.

2015: Davis Cup triumph Everywhere Murray went he vanquished the ghost of Fred Perry. In 2015, he defeated David Goffin to give Britain an unassailable lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup final in Ghent. Victory was Britain's first in the history of the competition since Perry and Bunny Austin combined to defeat Australia in the 1936 championship match. "I can't believe we did it. I play some of my best tennis when I'm playing for my country," said Murray who won both his singles rubbers in the final and teamed up with brother Jamie to claim the doubles. "Tennis history made! @andy_murray is a superstar," tweeted fellow Scot and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

2016: World number one On November 7, 2016, Murray became the first British man to claim the world number one ranking, ending the 666-week stranglehold on top spot of the sport's 'Big Three' of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. "It has been a goal of mine for the past few years," said Murray who was to hold the world's top ranking for 41 consecutive weeks.

