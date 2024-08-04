Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Parul Chaudhary Ankita Dhyani fail to qualify for 5000m finals

Paris Olympics 2024: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani fail to qualify for 5000m finals

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Chaudhary was competing in two events in Paris Olympics. Her pet event is the 3000m steeplechase which she will run on Sunday (heat races)

Paris Olympics 2024: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani fail to qualify for 5000m finals

India's Parul Chaudhary misses a spot in the final in Women's 5000M after she finishes at 14th at Paris Olympic 2024, in Paris. Pic/ANI

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani fail to qualify for 5000m finals
x
00:00

Parul Chaudhary missed her national record time by one-third of a second but that was enough for an overall 24th position as she and Ankita Dhyani failed to qualify for the final round of the women's 5000m race here on Friday.


Chaudhary, who holds the national record of 15 minutes 10.35 seconds, clocked 15:10.68 to finish 14th in heat number one while Ankita ended at 20th and last position in heat number one and overall 40th.



Also Read: Iga Swiatek wins bronze for Poland's first tennis medal at any Summer Games


Reigning Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya topped the qualification round with a time of 14:57.56, followed by Tokyo Games gold medallist Sifan Hassan (14:57.65) of the Netherlands. Current 5000m world record holder Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia was fifth overall with a time of 14:57.84.

Only 16 athletes -- first eight in each of the two heats -- advance to the final round.

Chaudhary was competing in two events in Paris Olympics. Her pet event is the 3000m steeplechase which she will run on Sunday (heat races).

Chaudhary had qualified for the 5000m race through world ranking quota as she could not breach the direct entry time of 14:52.00.

Ankita also qualified for the Olympics through world ranking quota and she made the cut at the last minute.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

athletics sports news Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK