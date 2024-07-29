Sen will face Carraggi on Monday and take on Christie in his final group match on Wednesday

Lakshya Sen (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Why was Lakshya Sen's win over Kevin Cordon 'deleted' after latter's withdrawal due to injury? x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match won't be counted as his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to a left elbow injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury," Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.

"His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, 'Not Before' 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled.

"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," the sport's global governing body added.

The withdrawal of Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, means Group L will now be considered a three-player affair, involving Christie and Carraggi of Belgium besides Sen. Here's how netizens reacted:

Absolute mockery to the #Olympics spirit. — Ainkareswar (@kainkareswar) July 28, 2024

Tough luck. Olympics committee should take note on this and try to come up with a fairer way to adjudicate such cases in future. No player should play more matches than others in same competition. — Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) July 29, 2024

Waah,if this is not called "Daylight Robbery",then i Don't know what is thing to be called...😤 — Hemang T Patel (@hemangpatel2430) July 28, 2024

What A Joke of a rule this. So you're telling me all the efforts, energy which lakshya put on yesterday has gone into the bin. This genuinely is a disgrace. Honestly Olympics committee have lost the plot. No way they are getting slayed all over the world. Bizzare decisions. — Liverpool Life (@liverpool1_love) July 28, 2024

The 22-year-old Indian will be the only player in the group to have played three matches as the other two will need to compete in two matches to make it to the knockout stage.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker rescues India from medal oblivion…at last!

Sen will face Carraggi on Monday and take on Christie in his final Paris Olympics 2024 group match on Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Lakshya defeated Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the Group L match of the ongoing Paris Olympics. Lakshya won in straight sets with the match lasting 42 minutes.

The Indian shuttler got off to a flying start after winning the first game 21-8 in 14 minutes. Cordon pulled things back, taking a commanding lead in the second and had four game points. However, the 22-year-old Indian turned things around by winning six points in a row to wrap up the game and match.

Meanwhile, India bagged its first medal at the Paris Olympics after ace shooter Manu Bhaker sealed a bronze medal in the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event on Sunday.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

(With agency inputs)