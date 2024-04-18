Scores of flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted during Tuesday's torrential rain, when planes were seen taxiing on submerged runways

Cars drive in a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai (Pic: AFP)

Two top Indian wrestlers have been "sleeping on the floor" at Dubai airport after record rainfall disrupted travel to and from the Middle East financial centre, Indian media reported.

The Indian Express newspaper said Paris Olympics hopeful Deepak Punia and fellow wrestler Sujeet Kalkal had been stuck at the airport since Tuesday while en route to Bishkek for the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Scores of flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted during Tuesday's torrential rain, when planes were seen taxiing on submerged runways. Kalkal's father said the athletes were hoping to get on a flight from Dubai late on Thursday to make it in time for their bouts, scheduled in Bishkek for Friday.

"They have been sleeping on the floor of the terminal and have not been able to eat proper food. They are in a terrible situation," the newspaper quoted Kalkal's father Dayanand as saying.

Operations have slowed to a crawl at Dubai airport, the world's busiest by international traffic, because staff were unable to arrive with roads flooded and most public transport suspended. With nearly every flight repeatedly delayed, passengers were told to stay away "unless absolutely necessary", Dubai Airports said.

Meanwhile, as many as 36 quotas will be up for grabs in 18 weight categories across three disciplines -- freestyle, women and greco-roman -- during the event, with India representing in all but one weight category.

Antim Panghal, 19, has already sealed a quota place in women's 53kg for India en route to her bronze medal winning feat at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

It will be time for the rest of the Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh (50kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), the current Under-23 world champion Anshu (57kg), Mansi (62kg) and Nisha (68kg) to put their best foot forward and seal their quota places.

However, none of the Indians will be under the scanner like Vinesh, the 2018 Asian Games and 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist, who was one of the face of Indian wrestlers' protest against former national federation (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(With agency inputs)