Earlier, Sukant Kadam, who earned the right to take on compatriot Suhas Yathiraj sealed the semi-final berth. With this, he assured India its first medal in badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024. However, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated following contrasting defeats in their respective quarterfinals here on Sunday

India's badminton player Manisha Ramadass qualified for the semi-finals of the women's single event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. With this, there are chances for India to earn its sixth medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

On the other hand, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated from the competition following their defeats in the quarterfinals.

Manisha Ramadass, born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm took down Japan's Mamiko Toyoda by 21- 13 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

Erb's palsy is a nerve disorder in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function. The second-seeded Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival.

In the last four, Manisha will meet top seed Thulasimathi, who defeated Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro in group A on Saturday. Ahead of the tournament, the players have impairment of the upper limb. This could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

However, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated following contrasting defeats in their respective quarterfinals here on Sunday. Competing in the SL3 category, Mandeep hardly posed a challenge to Nigeria's third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola, losing the contest 8-21 9-21 in 23 minutes.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Mandeep against Eniola, having lost to the Nigerian in the group stage as well. The SL3 category is for players with a severe lower-limb disability competing on a half-width court.

In the SL4 category, para world championship bronze medallist Palak went down fighting 19-21 15-21 to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in 28 minutes. SL4 is a class for athletes competing while standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.

Later in the day, Nithya Sivan Sumathy will compete in the last-eight stage in the SH6 category against Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel. The men's singles semifinal in the SL4 category will be an all-Indian affair with Yathiraj and Kadam clashing against each other. Nitesh Kumar will fight it out with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles semifinal in the SL3 category.

