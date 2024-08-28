Suri clinches double crowns at Junior U-19 Int’l tournament

The 17-year-old Taarini, who trains at the Cricket Club of India under Hufrish Nariman, teamed up with Shravani Walekar to beat the Indonesian combination of Keyla Putri and Micha Wardoyo 21-10, 21-15 in the girls’ doubles final

Taarini Suri. File pic

Taarini Suri from Mumbai clinched girls’ doubles and mixed doubles’ titles in the Kotak India Junior U-19 International Badminton tournament, held in Hyderabad.

The tournament was held at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The 17-year-old Taarini, who trains at the Cricket Club of India under Hufrish Nariman, teamed up with Shravani Walekar to beat the Indonesian combination of Keyla Putri and Micha Wardoyo 21-10, 21-15 in the girls’ doubles final.

Taarini and Bhavya Chhabra then produced an upset against the top seeded Attawut Sreepeaw and Pannawee Polyiam of Thailand 21-13, 19-21, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final. Taarini and the Nashik-based Shravani have been playing together since their U-13 days but it was only earlier this year that they decided to focus only on doubles.

