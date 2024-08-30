Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Paralympics 2024 Preethi Pal wins bronze in womens T35 100m event

Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women's T35 100m event

Updated on: 30 August,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Preethi Pal's bronze is India's first medal in para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics 2024. China's Zhoi Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver, respectively

Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women's T35 100m event

Preethi Pal (Pic: X/@Media_SAI)

Listen to this article
Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women's T35 100m event
x
00:00

Preethi Pal earned India its third medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The nation's medal tally increased to three when Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a time of 14.21 seconds.


Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold



Preethi Pal's bronze is India's first medal in para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics 2024. China's Zhoi Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver, respectively.


T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.

Earlier, in the day, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze medals in the women's 10m air rifle event.

more updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Paralympics 2024 india sports sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK