Preethi Pal's bronze is India's first medal in para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics 2024. China's Zhoi Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver, respectively

Preethi Pal (Pic: X/@Media_SAI)

Listen to this article Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women's T35 100m event x 00:00

Preethi Pal earned India its third medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The nation's medal tally increased to three when Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a time of 14.21 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold

Preethi Pal's bronze is India's first medal in para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics 2024. China's Zhoi Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver, respectively.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.

Earlier, in the day, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze medals in the women's 10m air rifle event.

more updates to follow...