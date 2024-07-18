Having finished 15th in 50m 3p at Tokyo Olympics, India shooter Anjum says she does not carry past burdens; raring to go at this year’s quadrennial event

Anjum Moudgil. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Paris, the next big thing for Moudgil! x 00:00

Paris Olympics is just around the corner and India is buzzing with excitement and hope, especially when it comes to shooting. Among the shooters carrying the burden of hopes is Anjum Moudgil, who has faced her share of professional setbacks, is approaching the quadrennial extravaganza with a renewed positive mindset and determination.

Competing only in the 50m rifle 3 positions event this time, Anjum has evolved significantly since her last Olympic appearance in Tokyo in 2021. After missing out on 2023 World Championships and the deferred 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Anjum has made a strong comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished 15th in the 50m 3p and 18th in the 10m air rifle, Anjum bounced back in 2022 with a silver medal at the Baku World Cup and a bronze at the Changwon World Cup. She ascended to World No.1 in the 50m 3p in July 2022.

“I don’t carry past burdens. Tokyo was disappointing, but Paris surely will be the next big thing for me,” she said. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I’m ready for Paris; the past few weeks or months have been a solid gauge of our readiness and ability to handle pressure. The way my trials and tournaments went makes me very happy.”

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes who will represent India in Paris

Shot putter Khatua not in IOA list of athletes

India will be represented by 117 athletes at this month’s Paris Olympics after the sports ministry cleared the final contingent that also features 140 support staff and officials, of which 72 have been approved at “cost to the government” to meet the “requirements” of the travelling sportspersons.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot-putter Abha Khatua. Khatua has been dropped without any explanation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever