Parul Chaudhary sets new 3000m national record in LA

Updated on: 04 July,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The 27-year-old Chaudhary covered the distance in 8:57.19 to finish third on Saturday night.

Parul Chaudhary


Indian runner Parul Chaudhary smashed the national record at the Sound Running meet in Los Angeles as she became the first athlete from the country to clock a sub-nine minute time in the women’s 3000m event.

The 27-year-old Chaudhary covered the distance in 8:57.19 to finish third on Saturday night. With her latest effort, Chaudhary, who specialises in steeplechase, broke Suriya Loganathan’s record of 9:04.5s, set six years ago in New Delhi.




Chaudhary was trailing at fifth spot in the the race, but the Indian gained momentum in last two laps to claim a podium finish. The 3000m is a non-Olympic event in which the Indians don’t often compete in.


