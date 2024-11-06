When asked about who the achievement was dedicated to, Deshwal's response reflected his deep connection to the sport

Arjun Deshwal in action

Listen to this article Arjun Deshwal joins elite 1000 raid point club, thanks kabaddi for his rise x 00:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Arjun Deshwal added another feather to his cap as he became the second fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach the prestigious 1000 raid points milestone. The achievement came during his team’s 33-30 win over UP Yoddhas, which was also his 97th PKL match.

Despite reaching the milestone, a humble Deshwal was more elated about the victory than his personal achievement, “The team's victory was more important than the 1000 points. But both happened together, and I'm happy about that."

When asked about who the achievement was dedicated to, Deshwal's response reflected his deep connection to the sport. "If I have to thank anyone, it would be kabaddi first. Whatever name, fame, and success I have today is because of kabaddi, the Pro Kabaddi League and Mashal Sports. Thanks to kabaddi for giving me everything," he said.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering Deshwal became the seventh player in PKL history to reach this milestone. His consistent performances and hard work have been key to this accomplishment. "When a player puts in hard work, it always bears fruit sooner or later. So whatever hard work we're putting in is showing results now. "

The raider also acknowledged the collective effort behind his individual success. "This is kabaddi - a single player can't achieve anything. Team support and coach support are very crucial. I've received all of this, along with my parents' blessings," he said.

Deshwal's leadership has been instrumental in Jaipur Pink Panthers' campaign, with teammates like Neeraj Narwal and stepping up to support him. The milestone came during a strong showing from his team, demonstrating their all-round performance.

Preview for matches on November 7

Dabang Delhi K.C. will be hoping to end their losing streak when they take on the Bengal Warriorz in the first match on Thursday. The Bengal Warriorz are currently on an unbeaten four-match streak, and all eyes will be on their raiders Maninder Singh and Sushil Kambrekar, who will face off against a faltering Dabang Delhi K.C. defence.

The other game of the day will see the Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Giants. Looking for some consistency, the Haryana Steelers will pin their hopes on Mohammedreza Shadloui and Jaideep Dahiya. For the Gujarat Giants, they will have to bring back their A-Game if they hope for a win to finish the Hyderabad leg on a high.

