This year’s training brought together officials from across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, creating a geographically diverse and professionally robust pool of referees. The camp welcomed 23 new officials, bringing the total number to 45.

As Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 gathers momentum, the league is witnessing not only fierce on-mat battles but also a quiet revolution off the mat — in the world of officiating. In a landmark initiative, a 12-day intensive training camp for referees, held in Hyderabad from August 15 to 27, marked a significant shift in how the sport is being governed.

States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led the representation with four referees each, highlighting the growing enthusiasm for kabaddi officiating nationwide.

According to E Prasad Rao, Technical Director of the PKL, the decision to expand the officials' pool and training depth was driven by the new rule changes introduced this season.

"Due to changes in some rules and formats this season, we have increased the number of officials in our training,” Rao explained. He further highlighted how the rule modifications have necessitated an expanded preparation program. The selection process was thorough, beginning with online training before bringing the final cohort together for intensive face-to-face sessions.

A major driver behind this initiative is the introduction of the tiebreaker format, a new addition that has dramatically increased the pressure and responsibility on referees.

“Now every match is a whether you can say do or die match. Every match has to be decided by a tiebreaker rule.” This new tiebreaker system brings its own complexities: each team is given five raids, no players can be eliminated, and the baulk line transforms into the bonus line during these rounds.

“So many rules are changed in a tiebreaker," making the officials' role ‘very, very, very crucial,” Rao emphasised.

The training camp focused not just on rules but on methodology, time management, and communication, crucial skills in high-stakes matches. With multiple matches per venue, officials must execute decisions with accuracy. "How to go, how fast to collect information," he noted, emphasising that every procedural element has been ‘calculated with time and methodology.’