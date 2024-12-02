PKL season 11’s young Marathi stars take centre-stage as league heads to Pune for final leg

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of the Kabaddi League, announced that the intensity witnessed in the first two stages will reach its peak during the Pune stage, with matches becoming increasingly competitive

After completing two legs of the PKL season 11 in Hyderabad and Noida, the tournament now moves to Maharashtra, a state that has championed Kabaddi. The next stage will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, from December 3 to December 24.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of the Kabaddi League, announced that the intensity witnessed in the first two stages will reach its peak during the Pune stage, with matches becoming increasingly competitive.

In a press conference today, Goswami highlighted Maharashtra's renowned kabaddi passion. Pune's fans will witness outstanding performances from national and international players, with this stage showcasing a new generation of emerging talent.

The tournament's intensity has been building since the first stage and has progressively increased. The upcoming Pune stage is expected to be the most thrilling yet. Players from Maharashtra like Ajit Chouhan, Akash Shinde and Shivam Patare have made significant strides in this ongoing season. While the first six teams will qualify for the knockout phase, the final standings remain uncertain. The minimal point differences ensure that this stage will be extraordinarily competitive.

Goswami expressed optimism about Kabaddi's growing global reach, believing the sport is close to becoming an Olympic event, though he emphasized the need for more continental competitions.

Puneri Paltan, the defending champions, continue to demonstrate their championship form. Coach B.C. Ramesh noted that playing before home supporters will significantly boost the team's morale and motivation.

Team captain Akash Shinde emphasized that Kabaddi is fundamentally a team sport, and their players are showcasing exceptional collective performance across all aspects of the game.

Ajit Chouhan from U Mumba – who has 114 points in 14 matches this season – declared their unwavering commitment to victory, acknowledging the potential pressure of home ground competition while remaining focused on their goal.

U Mumba's head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani added that the excitement surrounding the Maharashtra derby is equally high among fans and players alike. Having been defeated by Puneri Paltan in their first league match, they are determined to turn the tables and prove their mettle.

The stage is now set for what promises to be an electrifying and fiercely competitive Pro Kabaddi League phase in Pune. With the Eliminators and Semi-Finals also taking place in the city from December 26 and December 27 respectively, and the final scheduled for December 29, the city promises an exciting finish to yet another PKL campaign.

