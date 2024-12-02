Cheteshwar Pujara feels this Indian player should lead after Rohit Sharma

"I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give", Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India's Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara feels that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has all the qualities of being a good captain and the side should look forward to him as long-term skipper once Rohit Sharma steps down.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Jasprit Bumrah led Team India in the first Test match against Australia.

"He is (a viable long term captaincy option) without any doubt," Cheteshwar Pujara said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that."

"I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," he added.

Previously, Team India suffered a 0-3 Test series defeat against New Zealand which affected their World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased a match-winning spell in the series opener against Australia. The hosts skittled and had no answers for the pacer's firebolts.

"There are times when players don't need advise and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quite. That is the sign of a good captain.

"He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room and eager to help and he is good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket he has a humble personality," Pujara said.

After Rohit Sharma's return in the second Test match, Jasprit Bumrah will again become his deputy. The second match between India and Australia will begin on December 6.

After Rohit's return, Team India's think tank will also need to take a tough call for the opening slot. Among Rohit and KL Rahul, it will be interesting to see who opens the innings alongside Ysashasv i Jaiswal.

