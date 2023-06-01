Djokovic defended his message in comments to Serb media, saying that Kosovo is Serbia’s “cradle, our stronghold”.

Novak Djokovic

Listen to this article Political statements not banned, says ITF after Djokovic’s 'Kosovo' message x 00:00

International tennis chiefs insisted on Wednesday that “political statements” are not banned at Grand Slam events after Novak Djokovic controversially wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on a camera at the French Open.

Djokovic defended his message in comments to Serb media, saying that Kosovo is Serbia’s “cradle, our stronghold”. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), the governing body of the sport, said they had received a request from the Kosovo Tennis Federation demanding Djokovic be sanctioned over his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they pointed out that such statements do not contravene regulations. “Rules for player conduct at a Grand Slam event are governed by the Grand Slam rulebook, administered by the relevant organiser and regulator. There is no provision in this that prohibits political statements,” an ITF spokesman told AFP.

Also Read: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims for better start at clay-court

Djokovic was criticised earlier Wednesday for his comments about recent clashes in Kosovo by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera who said he “shouldn’t get involved.”

Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina said Djokovic should be free to “say his opinion.” Svitolina, who has repeatedly spoken out over tennis’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, believes players should be able to talk publicly about political issues.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever