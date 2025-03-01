Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pragg notches first win in Prague Masters 2025

Pragg notches first win in Prague Masters 2025

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Prague
AFP |

Top

It was a commanding victory for Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as the favourite to win this tournament.

Pragg notches first win in Prague Masters 2025

R Praggnanandhaa plots his next move during a chess tournament recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Pragg notches first win in Prague Masters 2025
x
00:00

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa cruised to a smooth victory against Nguyen Thai Dai Van of Czech Republic, while Aravindh Chithambaram emerged as the sole leader, defeating top seed Wei Yi of China in the third round of the Prague Masters here. It was a commanding victory for Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as the favourite to win this tournament.


Praggnanandhaa began with a Nizmo-Indian defence. The middle game surfaced with Dai Van being on the defensive despite his extra pawn, but the Indian managed to navigate the complexities with ease. Having played two successive draws in the first two rounds, it was an essential victory for Praggnanandhaa.


Also Read: Mumbai halt Mariners’ flow


Aravindh in sole lead

While Praggnanandhaa scored his first win, compatriot Aravindh Chithamabaram beat Yi in a game that lasted 44 moves, taking him atop the table with  2.5 points. Praggnanandhaa sits in joint second place (2 pts).

Career-high No.3 ranking for D Gukesh

India’s reigning world champion D Gukesh climbed to a career-high No.3 in the latest FIDE classical ratings released on Saturday. Gukesh, 18, now has a rating of 2787. Magnus Carlsen (2833) tops the rankings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

czech republic Prague sports news chess D Gukesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK