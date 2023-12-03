Priyanshu bows out in Syed Modi semi-finals

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 this season, toiled hard for one hour 14 minutes before losing 21-18, 14-21, 17-21

Priyanshu Rajawat

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat squandered a one-game advantage to go down to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Saturday.

