Priyanshu bows out in Syed Modi semi-finals

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 this season, toiled hard for one hour 14 minutes before losing 21-18, 14-21, 17-21

Priyanshu bows out in Syed Modi semi-finals

Priyanshu Rajawat

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat squandered a one-game advantage to go down to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Saturday.


Also Read: Syed Modi International: India's HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen pull out of Super 300 event


The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 this season, toiled hard for one hour 14 minutes before losing 21-18, 14-21, 17-21.


