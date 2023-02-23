Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Punters of India rejoice

Punters of India, rejoice!

Updated on: 23 February,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Use your phone or tablet or computer to open an online betting account, and purchase your "tickets" online using the internet

Punters of India, rejoice!

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


Punters of all ilk--whether you play horses or buy lottery tickets, here is good news for you. Stop buying physical, "paper" tickets from the racecourse window or a lottery shop; instead, shift your activity online. Use your phone or tablet or computer to open an online betting account, and purchase your "tickets" online using the internet.


The reason? For the first time in history, the government will allow you to set off your losses against your winnings, and pay income tax only on the "net" winnings if you are wagering through an online betting account. What seems to have gone unnoticed by most is a newly inserted section by the finance ministry In the union budget presented less than a month ago: 115BBJ (clause iii) which prescribes this radical change, radical of course, for the gambling community.



Also Read: Horse racing: Star Gallery wins feature event


mid-day came across a video circulating on social media in which one Mr Anoop Bhatia, a chartered accountant from Jaipur, examined this newly inserted clause, and contacted him. "Yes, that's true," the 45-year-old Bhatia, who is an income tax practitioner since 2003, confirmed over the phone when speaking to mid-day, "this law takes effect from April 1 this year, and will be applicable from accounting year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25)."

Earlier, if a horse player won a jackpot of Rs 10 lakh, but had lost Rs 5 lakh in other bets placed round the year, he was still being taxed on the winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Under the new rule, however, since all his losing bets would also be reflecting in his betting account, he would be asked to pay tax only on the net winnings of Rs 5 lakh for the year.

mahalaxmi racecourse mahalaxmi Mahalaxmi racetrack mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK