The second Indian in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19, has been drawn in Group L, alongside world number three Jonatan Christie of Indonesia

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy

Listen to this article PV, Prannoy get easy group, but tough route for Lakshya x 00:00

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were on Friday handed easy groups for the Paris Games.

Sindhu, who won silver medal at the Rio Games and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, is seeded 10th. The world number 13 has been drawn in Group M of the women’s singles alongside Kristin Kuuba of Estonia (WR 75) and Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. (WR 111). Sindhu could face China’s sixth seed He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 followed by Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei in the quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Prannoy, who will be making his Olympic debut, is seeded 13th and will have to go past Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat (WR 70) and Fabian Roth (WR 82) of Germany in Group K. The second Indian in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19, has been drawn in Group L, alongside world number three Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever