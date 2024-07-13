PV, Prannoy get easy group, but tough route for Lakshya

Breaking News
The second Indian in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19, has been drawn in Group L, alongside world number three Jonatan Christie of Indonesia

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were on Friday handed easy groups for the Paris Games.


Sindhu, who won silver medal at the Rio Games and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, is seeded 10th. The world number 13 has been drawn in Group M of the women’s singles alongside Kristin Kuuba of Estonia (WR 75) and Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. (WR 111). Sindhu could face China’s sixth seed He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 followed by Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei in the quarters.


Meanwhile, Prannoy, who will be making his Olympic debut, is seeded 13th and will have to go past Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat (WR 70) and Fabian Roth (WR 82) of Germany in Group K. The second Indian in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19, has been drawn in Group L, alongside world number three Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. 


