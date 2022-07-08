PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy sail in Kuala Lumpur!

India shuttlers in quarters after easy wins over China’s Zhang Yi Man and Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei respectively

PV Sindhu returns to China’s Zhang Yi Man during their quarter-final at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur yesterday; (right) HS Prannoy after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei. Pics/Getty Images

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and compatriot HS Prannoy cruised into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters with straight-game wins here on Thursday.

Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, made short work of World No.32 China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes in a women’s singles second-round clash. However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

Also Read: Badminton: BATC apologises to PV Sindhu for ‘human error’ that may have cost her the match

In the men’s singles contest, Prannoy eked out a 21-19, 21-16 win over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to book a quarter-final against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. However, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the competition. Paneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21, while Kashyap was dispatched 10-21, 15-21 by sixth seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever