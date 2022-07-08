Breaking News
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy sail in Kuala Lumpur!

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
India shuttlers in quarters after easy wins over China’s Zhang Yi Man and Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei respectively

PV Sindhu returns to China’s Zhang Yi Man during their quarter-final at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur yesterday; (right) HS Prannoy after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei. Pics/Getty Images


India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and compatriot HS Prannoy cruised into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters with straight-game wins here on Thursday.

Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, made short work of World No.32 China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes in a women’s singles second-round clash. However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.




In the men’s singles contest, Prannoy eked out a 21-19, 21-16 win over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to book a quarter-final against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. However, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the competition. Paneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21, while Kashyap was dispatched 10-21, 15-21 by sixth seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. 

